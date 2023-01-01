First Alert WX Day declared for winter storm in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- We’re starting the new year in Arizona with a First Alert Weather Day as a big winter storm brings rain, snow and gusty winds to the state.

Rain is starting to fall in the Phoenix area, with widespread rain expected around lunchtime. Some places could see rainfall amounts up to 3/4″. Higher rainfall totals are also a possibility with the chance for embedded thunderstorms. Be prepared for a windy day across the state, with gusts in northern Arizona reaching 40 mph. Here in the Valley, we could see gusts as high as 30 mph.

A Winter Storm Warning is also in effect for areas like Flagstaff and Show Low above 6,000 feet, with the possibility of 4-10 inches of snow falling through early Monday morning. So be careful if you are traveling on the I-17 or I-40 today. Other parts of the state, like Payson and Pine, will be under a Winter Weather Advisory starting at 11 a.m. with 2-6 inches of snow possible.

Behind this cold front, temperatures will drop into the upper 50s for Monday and Tuesday here in Phoenix. On Tuesday, we could see more rain and snow impact the state as another system moves through.

