First Alert Weather Day for rain and snow

Throughout the evening, rainfall totals across Phoenix could get up to 1-1.5″ across the higher terrain north and east of Phoenix.(First Alert Weather Day Graphic)
By Holly Bock
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 4:11 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Our weather team has a First Alert in effect for the very first day of the new year due to the big change in weather. Rain and snow have made their presence known across the state today. This storm system moving across the area is bringing widespread rainfall along with thunderstorms and higher-elevation snow. Locations above 5,000 feet will continue to see snow throughout the evening into early Monday morning. The cold front is being dragged from west to east across the state. The band of rain and thunderstorms has strengthened as it has moved, bringing heavy rainfall at times and wind gusts to 29 mph in the Valley but in the 40 mph range in areas like Sedona.

Throughout the evening, rainfall totals across Phoenix could get up to 1-1.5″ across the higher terrain north and east of Phoenix. The possibility of flooding remains a threat. Behind the cold front will be much cooler temperatures which have turned the rain into snow in the higher elevations of our state. Snow accumulations of 3-6″ are possible for locations above 5,500 feet. This storm system has shut down a few roads due to poor conditions. Another weaker system will move into the region by Tuesday, bringing once again the chance for rain and snow to the state. By Wednesday, temperatures warm up, and conditions dry out.

