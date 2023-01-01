Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Fire crews quickly put out fire at high-rise apartment building in Phoenix

Crews arrived and were able to contain the fire to one area and put it out quickly.
Crews arrived and were able to contain the fire to one area and put it out quickly.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 10:18 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — No firefighters or residents were hurt as crews battled a fire at a Phoenix high-rise building on Sunday morning. Investigators say the fire started on the 16th floor of an apartment building near Central and Clarendon avenues, just south of Indian School Road.

TRENDING: Man dead after suspect shoots at car along Interstate 10 in Phoenix, police say

Over 40 units responded to the fire as smoke began to come out from one unit, where a man was home. Crews arrived and were able to contain the fire to one area and put it out quickly. The man was checked out by medical staff, and he’s expected to be OK. No residents had to be evacuated, and all were told to take shelter inside since the fire didn’t spread. Fire crews are still investigating what caused the flames.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Tequila Corrido's mixologist is in studio for 'National Bloody Mary Day'
Police say two men were shot at while they were driving on I-10.
Man dead after suspect shoots at car along Interstate 10 in Phoenix, police say
The passenger in the first car died from his injuries, and both drivers were taken to the...
Man dead after rear-end crash causes rollover in Phoenix
The collision happened near 24th Street and Campbell Avenue.
Woman dead after being hit by car in Phoenix