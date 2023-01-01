Fire crews quickly put out fire at high-rise apartment building in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — No firefighters or residents were hurt as crews battled a fire at a Phoenix high-rise building on Sunday morning. Investigators say the fire started on the 16th floor of an apartment building near Central and Clarendon avenues, just south of Indian School Road.

Over 40 units responded to the fire as smoke began to come out from one unit, where a man was home. Crews arrived and were able to contain the fire to one area and put it out quickly. The man was checked out by medical staff, and he’s expected to be OK. No residents had to be evacuated, and all were told to take shelter inside since the fire didn’t spread. Fire crews are still investigating what caused the flames.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.