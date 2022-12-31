Christmas Angel
Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl kicks off on New Year’s Eve in Glendale!

FILE - TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) passes with blocking from teammate offensive tackle...
FILE - TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) passes with blocking from teammate offensive tackle Andrew Coker against Iowa State defensive end Will McDonald IV (9) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in Fort Worth, Texas, on Nov. 26, 2022. Duggan has thrown for 3,321 yards with 30 touchdowns and only four interceptions, and run for 404 yards with six more scores, heading into the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)(LM Otero | AP)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 10:07 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Fiesta Bowl matchup many fans are looking forward to — the #3 TCU Horned Frogs are taking on the #2 Michigan Wolverines at 2 p.m. at State Farm Stadium. The winner of this game will move on to the college football championships, facing off against the winner of the Peach Bowl, which will be between Ohio State and Georgia.

Fans have been flocking to the Valley for the big game, with many opting to drive due to troubles with Southwest Airlines. A plaza was set up so fans can enjoy the game day festivities. “What [Vrbo] wanted to do was to bring a bit of home to the fans. So when you look at some of these restaurants from Pretzel Bell, to Buffalo Bros, these are actual restaurants from the home cities,” said a Fiesta Bowl spokesperson.

TRENDING: Final goodbye: Recalling influential people who died in 2022

Many were surprised to see TCU in the playoff lineup, but the Horned Frogs have stunned the country with a 12-1 season. Their only loss came against Kansas State, narrowly losing 31-28. Meanwhile for the Wolverines, they join the Georgia Bulldogs as an undefeated college team. The Horned Frogs became just the second team in the nine-year history of the playoff to make the final four after starting the season unranked. The first? Michigan, last year.

Michigan, the Big Ten champion, is making its second straight College Football Playoff appearance in search of its first national title since 1997. The Wolverines lost in the semifinals to Georgia last season in the Orange Bowl. TCU is in the playoff for the first time after starting the season unranked under first-year coach Sonny Dykes. The Horned Frogs would be the first Big 12 team to win a CFP game.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Several people shot outside Phoenix strip mall
Several people shot outside Phoenix strip mall
The crash happened near 43rd Avenue and Cactus Road.
5 people hospitalized after two-car crash in Phoenix
FILE - Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey speaks at an event on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at...
Arizona governor’s tenure defined by push right, Trump feud
The man hasn't been identified.
Man dead after shooting in west Phoenix neighborhood