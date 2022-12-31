Vrbo Fiesta Bowl kicks off on New Year’s Eve in Glendale!

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Fiesta Bowl matchup many fans are looking forward to — the #3 TCU Horned Frogs are taking on the #2 Michigan Wolverines at 2 p.m. at State Farm Stadium. The winner of this game will move on to the college football championships, facing off against the winner of the Peach Bowl, which will be between Ohio State and Georgia.

Fans have been flocking to the Valley for the big game, with many opting to drive due to troubles with Southwest Airlines. A plaza was set up so fans can enjoy the game day festivities. “What [Vrbo] wanted to do was to bring a bit of home to the fans. So when you look at some of these restaurants from Pretzel Bell, to Buffalo Bros, these are actual restaurants from the home cities,” said a Fiesta Bowl spokesperson.

Many were surprised to see TCU in the playoff lineup, but the Horned Frogs have stunned the country with a 12-1 season. Their only loss came against Kansas State, narrowly losing 31-28. Meanwhile for the Wolverines, they join the Georgia Bulldogs as an undefeated college team. The Horned Frogs became just the second team in the nine-year history of the playoff to make the final four after starting the season unranked. The first? Michigan, last year.

Michigan, the Big Ten champion, is making its second straight College Football Playoff appearance in search of its first national title since 1997. The Wolverines lost in the semifinals to Georgia last season in the Orange Bowl. TCU is in the playoff for the first time after starting the season unranked under first-year coach Sonny Dykes. The Horned Frogs would be the first Big 12 team to win a CFP game.

