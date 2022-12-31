Christmas Angel
Suspected DUI driver went wrong way, caused deadly crash in Scottsdale, police say

Police said the driver crashed head-on into another car with three people inside.
Police said the driver crashed head-on into another car with three people inside.(Arizona's Family)
By David Baker
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 9:13 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A driver under the influence is responsible for a reported wrong-way crash that left one woman dead in Scottsdale on Friday, police said. It happened near Hayden and Cactus roads around 7 p.m. A 48-year-old man was driving and reportedly went into oncoming traffic and slammed into another car with three people inside. A 58-year-old woman was taken to the hospital, where she later died, while a 60-year-old man and a 56-year-old man have serious injuries, police said. The first driver had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital as a precaution. He was then arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Hayden Road is closed between Cactus and Sweetwater roads. No names have been released. It’s unclear what caused the driver to go the wrong way. An investigation is underway.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

