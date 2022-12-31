Several men injured after shooting near central Phoenix; area closed off

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Several people are in the hospital after a shooting Saturday morning at a business near central Phoenix.

Sgt. Brian Bower with the Phoenix police says at least six men were found shot when officers arrived at 19th Avenue just north of Indian School Road around 4 a.m. Phoenix fire transported some of the victims to local hospitals. However, police learned that some of the victims left the shooting and walked to hospitals before officers arrived.

Police are working to confirm the ages of the victims, but their conditions range from life-threatening to non-life threatening. Sgt. Bower says it is not clear if the shooter is among those who are being treated in the hospital or left the scene.

Both directions of 19th Avenue are closed between Indian School and Camelback roads while police continue investigating.

