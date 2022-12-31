Christmas Angel
Several men injured after shooting near central Phoenix; area closed off

Phoenix police investigating a shooting involving at least six male victims. The shooting...
Phoenix police investigating a shooting involving at least six male victims. The shooting occurred around 4 a.m. Saturday, New Year's Eve, near central Phoenix.(Arizona's Family)
By Kit Silavong
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 6:49 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Several people are in the hospital after a shooting Saturday morning at a business near central Phoenix.

Sgt. Brian Bower with the Phoenix police says at least six men were found shot when officers arrived at 19th Avenue just north of Indian School Road around 4 a.m. Phoenix fire transported some of the victims to local hospitals. However, police learned that some of the victims left the shooting and walked to hospitals before officers arrived.

TRENDING: Suspected DUI driver went wrong way, caused deadly crash in Scottsdale, police say

Police are working to confirm the ages of the victims, but their conditions range from life-threatening to non-life threatening. Sgt. Bower says it is not clear if the shooter is among those who are being treated in the hospital or left the scene.

Both directions of 19th Avenue are closed between Indian School and Camelback roads while police continue investigating.

