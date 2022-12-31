Christmas Angel
Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Phoenix woman shares love of tamales through feeding homeless, helping domestic violence survivors

Imelda Hartley started her Happy Tamales catering business in Phoenix. She says every one of her tamales has a name for inspiration.
By Jason Barry
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 6:56 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s one of Arizona’s favorite traditions, making and eating tamales during the holidays.

Imelda Hartley started cooking tamales with her grandmother when she was six years old, growing up in Sonora, Mexico. Hartley has brought her family recipes to Phoenix, where she’s created her own catering business, Happy Tamales.

TRENDING: Tempe coffee shop owners say paying workers more than minimum wage is not hurting business

She has made it her mission to make a difference in the community with her tamales, so she often cooks to feed the homeless and create awareness about domestic violence. Every one of her tamales has a name for inspiration. “I’m a domestic violence survivor myself, so I decided to give them a personality that has to do with life every day,” said Hartley. “I call my tamales, happiness, hopes, resilience, and friendship. That’s the reason I make them like that.”

Hartley started her business, Happy Tamales, in 2015. She said you’ve got to be happy making them, or they won’t taste as good.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Phoenix woman makes tamales to feed homeless, help domestic violence survivors
Authorities arrested Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, in Pennsylvania for the murders of four...
Police matched DNA evidence from the scene where 4 Idaho students were killed to suspect
Jesse Shank and Gabe Hagen are the owners of Brick Road Coffee and have been paying workers...
Tempe coffee shop owners say paying workers more than minimum wage is not hurting business
Arizona appeals court says 15-week ban on abortion takes precedence