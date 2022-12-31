Christmas Angel
Man dead after shooting in west Phoenix neighborhood

The man hasn't been identified.
The man hasn't been identified.(MGN)
By Kit Silavong
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 7:21 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man has died after an early morning shooting in a west Phoenix neighborhood on Saturday. Officers responded to a shooting in the area of 102nd Avenue and Payson Road, just west of 99th Avenue on Lower Buckeye Road. The man was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries. Police are investigating what lead up to the shooting and haven’t yet identified a suspect.

