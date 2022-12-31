Man in critical condition after crash involving gasoline truck in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say a man is in the hospital after a crash involving three vehicles, including a gasoline truck, in Phoenix on Saturday morning. The collision happened near 51st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

According to Capt. Scott Douglas with Phoenix Fire, a truck crashed into a semi-truck carrying 9,000 gallons of gasoline. Douglas says gasoline began to leak from a nearly two-foot gash on the tank, spilling onto the street. However, emergency crews are working to clean it up and prevent it from reaching any storm drains. Firefighters are bringing in 13 tons of sand to divert the gasoline.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The other drivers didn’t need to be taken to the hospital.

People are asked to avoid the area due to the spill. Traffic will be restricted south on 51st Avenue to Elwood Street, north to Buckeye Road and a quarter-mile east and west on Lower Buckeye Road. Police are investigating what led up to the crash.

