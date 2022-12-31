First Alert Weather Day declared for the start of 2023

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Happy New Year! New Year’s Eve will be cloudy ahead of a cold front that will pass through on Sunday. So, it will be mostly cloudy if you are ringing out the new year outdoors in the Valley or the mountains. However, temperatures will be in the 50s, so grab a jacket!

A cold front will pass through for the first day of 2023, bringing some rain throughout the day. Expect some light rain in the Valley in the morning around 6 a.m., with heavier rain in the late morning. Temperatures on Sunday will drop, leaving the high in the upper 50s. We will stay in the 50s through Tuesday, with another road of showers expected. The Valley will be mostly cloudy on Wednesday as temperatures return to the 60s.

