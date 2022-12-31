Celebrate the new year with events in Chandler, Glendale, Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The final countdown is on to the end of the year and many people are looking for ways to celebrate. Below is a list of events around the Valley to help you ring in the new year.

Glendale

The Westgate Entertainment District will have live music at the WaterDance Plaza starting at 7 p.m. on Dec. 31. The plaza will come alive as Fat Tuesday, Bodega, Salt Tacos y Tequila, Carousel Arcade Bar, The Lola & McFadden’s Social House team up to host an inclusive block party. Click here for more info.

Avondale

Decadence Arizona | Ancient Future in Avondale will feature multiple DJs all night long on Friday and Saturday nights. The event is for ages 18 and older, and tickets can be found here.

Chandler

Viva Le Cirque at the Wild Horse Pass in the Gila River Resorts & Casinos will feature live DJs and entertainment, complimentary party favors, food, and drinks. Click here for more info.

The Gila River Resorts & Casinos in Chandler will also feature The Dueling DJs, an interactive, energetic, and engaging live performance where the crowd becomes the main attraction! Using social media, The Dueling DJs put the power of picking the next track into the hands of the partygoers. These DJs are skilled beat mixers who battle each other right before your eyes and then turn their attention to the audience to lead them in interactive, high-energy dance moves. The party starts on Saturday at 10 p.m. Tickets are available here.

Scottsdale

The Montauk in Scottsdale will have a champagne toast at midnight to ring in the New Year. Guests can celebrate all day long with DJs on the pool deck on Saturday from 12 p.m. - 1 a.m. Click here for more info.

Phoenix

The Phoenix Hotel will feature a “Come on Barbie Let’s Go Party” New Year’s Eve party with selfie stations, photo booths, and real-life size “Barbie” and “Ken” photo ops. There will also be a DJ and a pool deck transformed into “Barbie’s Beach Club,” with late-night snacks from “Barbie’s Food Truck,” a “Barbie” bouncy castle, and more. Click here to purchase tickets.

