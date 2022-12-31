Arizona laws going into effect on New Year’s Day

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There were hundreds of bills signed into Arizona law in 2022. Here are a few that will take effect on New Year’s Day.

Cryptocurrency and non-fungible tokens (NFTs)

HB 2204 classifies cryptocurrency and NFTs as gifts for tax purposes. Those trading in these financial assets could also include the fees associated with trading in their itemized deductions during tax season.

Sealing criminal records

Another new law that’ll take effect will help people get a second chance after getting into trouble with the law. Depending on the situation, it will allow a person to ask the court to seal all case records linked to a crime they may or may not have committed. For example, someone can ask for an arrest to be sealed if no charges were filed or they could ask for their criminal records to be sealed if they were convicted, served their time and at least two years have passed. To read the law, click/tap here.

Minimum wage going up

Thanks to Prop. 206 being passed in 2016, Arizona’s minimum wage is going up in the new year. Based on inflation between August 2021 and August 2022, it’ll increase by $1.05 to $13.85. Click/tap here for why a Tempe small business says it’s a good thing.

Historic tax cut

A flat tax affecting Arizonans will start on Jan. 1. Gov. Doug Ducey signed the tax reform package in July 2021 and, then in September, ordered it be implemented ahead of schedule in 2023. It eliminates the state’s income tax scale and implements a flat tax of 2.5%, making it the lowest flat tax in the country. Supporters say it’ll help all taxpayers, but opponents say it benefits the wealthiest Arizonans primarily. Read more here.

Points against your driving record

HB 2673 requires that the Arizona Department of Transportation only asses points against a person’s driving record for one violation rather than multiple violations if they are from the same incident. ADOT would choose the violation with the highest number of points against a person’s driving record. For those looking to remove a suspended or revoked license from your public record, you have to show that you’re allowed to receive a license once again. You can get your license back automatically after 12 months, provided you weren’t charged with a DUI.

Ballot tracking and accessibility for visually impaired persons

SB 1638 requires that early-voting counties make accommodations in their mail-in options for blind or virtually impaired individuals.

Open containers at malls

While not in effect on New Year’s Day, people will soon be able to window shop and drink alcohol at select Arizona malls. Following a three-year pilot program, a new law was passed that will allow businesses that have permits and licenses to offer alcohol outdoors on a permanent basis. So far, it’ll be allowed at Tempe Marketplace and Desert Ridge Marketplace starting on Jan. 12.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.