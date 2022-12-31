Christmas Angel
9 injured after shooting near central Phoenix; area closed

Police are working to confirm the victims’ ages, but their conditions range from life-threatening to non-life-threatening.
By Kit Silavong
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 6:49 AM MST|Updated: 10 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say nine people are in the hospital after a shooting Saturday morning at a business near central Phoenix.

Sgt. Brian Bower with the Phoenix police says several victims were found shot when officers arrived near 19th Avenue just north of Indian School Road around 4 a.m. Phoenix fire transported some of the victims to the hospital. However, police learned that some victims left the shooting and walked to hospitals before officers arrived.

Police say there is a total of nine victims, including a pregnant woman. All of the victims have serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Sgt. Bower says it is not clear if the shooter is among those who are being treated at the hospital or left the scene.

Police say 19th Avenue from Indian School Road north to Heatherbrae Road is closed as the investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at (480)-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish Speakers).

