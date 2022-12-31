5 people hospitalized after two-car crash in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Five people are in the hospital after a crash involving two cars in Phoenix early Saturday morning. Emergency crews were called out to a crash near 43rd Avenue and Cactus Road.

Firefighters say two women and a man were in critical condition and another man and woman were in stable condition. Investigators are working to learn what led up to the crash.

