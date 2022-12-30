Christmas Angel
Wrong-way driver on I-10 stopped in Avondale after chase with troopers

The driver was eventually stopped near the Avondale Boulevard off-ramp.
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 10:00 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Investigators say a chase between a wrong-way driver and troopers ended in Avondale on Thursday evening. Department of Public Safety troopers say just after 9 p.m., reports started coming in of the wrong-way driver on westbound I-10 between Avondale Boulevard and Dysart Road. Troopers tried to pull over the driver. However, the driver then went into the eastbound lanes and took off.

A pursuit began between the driver and troopers. The driver was eventually stopped near the Avondale Boulevard off-ramp. Video from Arizona’s Family news chopper showed the vehicle with a grappler attached to it.

Troopers didn’t say if the driver was taken into custody. The area is closed as the investigation is ongoing.

