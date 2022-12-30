Christmas Angel
Water main break leads to extended closure of Elliot & Cooper intersection in Gilbert

Traffic alert! You'll want to avoid the Cooper/Elliot roads intersection until Jan. 4.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 12:12 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Residents living near downtown Gilbert may have to find a new way to get home over the busy holiday weekend. Traffic officials have closed the intersection of Elliot and Cooper roads, which flooded because of a water leak early Friday morning. Photos from the scene showed utility crews actively working to stop the water from gushing in the middle of the roadway.

On Thursday afternoon, city officials tweeted that the closure will last through Wednesday, Jan. 4 as crews try to repair the 1-foot main water break. Those living in the area could also see water discoloration, but officials said the water is still safe for use.

Drivers can use McQueen or Gilbert roads for northbound/southbound traffic or Guadalupe and Warner roads for westbound/eastbound traffic. Click/tap here for live traffic updates.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

