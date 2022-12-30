Rain & snow to ring in the new year

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -A few scattered showers this morning in the Valley should give way to a partly sunny and dry afternoon. Look for morning temperatures in the 50s to warm to the low 60s today.

Temperatures climb to the upper 60s on Saturday, which will likely be a dry day across the state. At this point, New Years celebrations look dry, but after midnight, rain and snow chances climb across Arizona. Sunday is a First Alert weather day.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for the mountains of our state for Sunday through Monday morning. The mountains east of the Valley, along with elevations above 5000 feet in Pinal County are included in the watch. Up to 8 inches of snow are likely there, along with winds gusts up to 35 miles per hour. In Northern Arizona, 6-10 inches of snow is expected in communities like Flagstaff, above 6000 feet. Up to 18 inches of snow is possible in Forest Lakes and at Snowbowl ski area.

For the Valley, up to an inch of rain is possible Sunday. Because of the cold nature of this storm, thunderstorms are also possible Sunday. Look for high temperatures in the low 60s.

More desert rain and mountain snow is possible Monday and Tuesday from a separate storm system. Look for unsettled weather and cooler temperatures to continue into the first full week of 2023.

