Police identify man who died after being hit by a car in Phoenix

Investigators say the driver of the vehicle initially took off from the scene but later returned.
Investigators say the driver of the vehicle initially took off from the scene but later returned.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 11:55 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police have identified the man who died after being hit by a car in Phoenix Thursday evening.

According to Sgt. Robert Scherer, officers were called out to a crash near 8th and Southern avenues around 6:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found 42-year-old Jose Alvarez seriously injured. Investigators say the driver of the vehicle initially took off from the scene but later returned. Detectives believe that Alvarez was in the middle of the street when he was hit by the car headed west along Southern Avenue.

At this time, police say no arrests have been made and investigators don’t believe impairment was a factor in the crash. An investigation remains underway.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

