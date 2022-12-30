Christmas Angel
Missing 16-year-old Chandler boy found

He was found on Friday afternoon.
By David Baker
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 3:25 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says a teen boy who was missing for a few hours on Friday has been found. Deputies said Diego Ortiz was discovered safe and is now back home. He was reported missing after he left his home near Cooper and Chandler Heights roads around noon. His family and law enforcement were concerned since he is diagnosed with high-functioning autism, ADHD, asthma, and is epileptic. It’s unclear where he was found.

