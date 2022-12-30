MCSO asking for help finding missing 16-year-old Chandler boy

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a teen boy with some medical issues and is asking for the public’s help. Diego Ortiz was last seen at his home near Cooper and Chandler Heights roads on Friday around noon. The 16-year-old apparently walked away and was last seen possibly heading north on 126th Street toward Chandler Heights.

He is described as a Hispanic boy, 5′10″ tall, weighs about 100 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair, and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a black mask, and blue jeans. MCSO says he is diagnosed with high-functioning autism, ADHD, asthma, and is epileptic. Anyone who sees him or may know where he is is asked to call MCSO at 602-876-1011 or 602-876-TIPS.

