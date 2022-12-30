Christmas Angel
Man caught on camera setting front porch on fire in Surprise arrested, police say

Police have arrested Justin Winjum, 36, for lighting the front porch of a Surprise home on fire.
Police have arrested Justin Winjum, 36, for lighting the front porch of a Surprise home on fire.(Arizona's Family)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 7:34 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have arrested a man accused of setting the front porch of a Surprise home on fire days before Christmas. Surprise police detectives linked 36-year-old Justin Winjum in connection to the crime on Thursday evening.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: WATCH: Man caught on doorbell cam setting front porch on fire in Surprise

On Dec. 22, a Ring doorbell camera filmed Winjum in a red hoodie outside a home near Greenway Road and Bullard Avenue. He was seen pouring flammable liquid on the wall and front door, then lighting the fire before driving away. Surprise police posted photos of him on social media and, along with tips from the community, were able to connect Winjum to the crime. Police say Winjum’s motive for the crime is still unknown.

Winjum was booked into the Maricopa County jail on one count of arson of an occupied structure and criminal damage. Police say the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Surprise Police at 623-222-4000 or 623.222.TIPS (8477); or email crimetips@surpriseaz.gov.

