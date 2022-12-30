Free Valley Metro rides being offered on New Year’s Eve

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Valley Metro is once again offering free rides for New Year’s Eve with its sponsorship from Molson Coors—known for its Coors and Miller High Life beer brands. This is part of the drink company’s Coors Light Free Rides program to promote “alcohol responsibility.”

Fares will be free of charge on Dec. 31 from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. “We’re thrilled to once again offer our Free Rides program on New Year’s Eve to help everyone ring in the new year safely,” said Tami Garrison, Molson Coors community affairs director. “Each year we’re reminded of the meaningful impact that stems from our Free Rides program and it motivates us to continue expanding this program.” The company has sponsored 13 events in nine cities this year, including St. Patrick’s Day, the Kentucky Derby, the NFL season, and World Series. The program has been running since 2013

