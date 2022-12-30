Christmas Angel
Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Free Valley Metro rides being offered on New Year’s Eve

Valley Metro will offer free rides this New Year's Eve with its partnership with Molson Coors,...
Valley Metro will offer free rides this New Year's Eve with its partnership with Molson Coors, the makers of Coors and Miller High Life beer.(Valley Metro)
By Kit Silavong
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 12:29 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Valley Metro is once again offering free rides for New Year’s Eve with its sponsorship from Molson Coors—known for its Coors and Miller High Life beer brands. This is part of the drink company’s Coors Light Free Rides program to promote “alcohol responsibility.”

TRENDING: Water main break leads to extended closure of Elliot & Cooper intersection in Gilbert

Fares will be free of charge on Dec. 31 from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. “We’re thrilled to once again offer our Free Rides program on New Year’s Eve to help everyone ring in the new year safely,” said Tami Garrison, Molson Coors community affairs director. “Each year we’re reminded of the meaningful impact that stems from our Free Rides program and it motivates us to continue expanding this program.” The company has sponsored 13 events in nine cities this year, including St. Patrick’s Day, the Kentucky Derby, the NFL season, and World Series. The program has been running since 2013

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Girl Scout troop in the Valley donates to low-income seniors
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron in...
Biden pardons 6, including Yuma man, convicted of murder, drug, alcohol crimes
File photo of 3M N-95 mask.
Chandler man who sold thousands of fake masks avoids jail
Traffic alert! You'll want to avoid the Cooper/Elliot roads intersection until Jan. 4.
Water main break leads to extended closure of Elliot & Cooper intersection in Gilbert