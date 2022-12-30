First Alert-Sunday for Phoenix rain and mountain snow

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - For the last Friday of 2022, a mostly overcast, hazy-type day across the Valley. There were some spotty overnight and early morning showers. As far as rainfall amounts, a little over half of the gauges around Phoenix received small amounts, with the average at .04″. Just over a tenth of an inch at Phoenix Children’s Hospital. Tonight, look for partly cloudy skies and a light wind, with lows around 50. Saturday for the Fiesta Bowl tailgates at State Farm Stadium, mild conditions under partly cloudy skies with temps. In the mid-60′s. Chances of showers will start after midnight to help ring in 2023. With the anticipation of fireworks and fire pit gatherings before the storm hits, ADEQ has issued a High Pollution Advisory (No Burn Days) for Saturday and Sunday.

Our first #FirstAlert for 2023 will be Sunday for rain and thunderstorms, some packing strong wind gusts for the Valley, and heavy mountain snow above 5,000ft. There is a Winter Storm Watch above 5,000ft. for the mountains north and east of the Valley in Gila County from Sunday afternoon to Monday morning and a watch above 6,000ft. for the Flagstaff area and the Rim Country late Saturday night until Monday morning for winter driving conditions and low visibility.

Expect heavy rain, snow with low visibility and tough driving conditions in some places Sunday. (AZ Family)

The timing for our Valley rain seems to be Sunday mid-morning until late afternoon. Showers and snowfall should wait mostly until after New Year’s Eve, with the exception of northwestern Arizona. Again, travel across the High Country will be difficult during this storm, and our rainy streets will make them slick on New Year’s Day-that is why we #FirstAlert, to give you a heads up and to plan ahead. We seem to be in this rainy pattern Monday through Wednesday of next week. Starting off 2023 on a wet note!

