Teen boy hospitalized after shooting near downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A teen boy is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot Wednesday night just east of downtown Phoenix.

Just after 8 p.m., a shooting was reported in the parking lot of an apartment complex near 17th and Adams streets. While officers were on their way, someone called 911 and told dispatchers they drove the victim to the parking lot of a business at 7th Street and Buckeye Road. There, officers found a teen boy with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police later found the site of the shooting, along with evidence of gunfire. Detectives spoke with witnesses and learned there were two suspects who opened fire on a car that was occupied by the teen and others. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish Speakers) if they wish to remain anonymous.

