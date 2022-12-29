Christmas Angel
Speeding car leads Mesa officers to a wanted man and $400K worth of meth

Mesa police say they found about 200 pounds of methamphetamine in Eric Leon's car after after...
Mesa police say they found about 200 pounds of methamphetamine in Eric Leon's car after after arresting him on two warrants.(Courtesy of the Mesa Police Department)
By Kit Silavong
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 1:01 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Mesa police found 200 pounds of methamphetamine in a vehicle after the owner, a wanted felon, was arrested last week.

On Dec. 21, 36-year-old Eric Leon was stopped near 40th Street and Route 202 in Phoenix for speeding. Leon had two warrants in Mesa and was arrested during the traffic stop. His vehicle was towed to a police facility and, while searching, found two large duffle bags and two cardboard boxes filled with about 200 pounds of methamphetamine. Officers with the Central Street Crimes Unit estimated the street value to be $400,000.

Along with his warrants, Leon was booked into jail on several counts of possession, transporting, and intending to sell drugs.

Mesa Police Department estimates the street value of the meth to be about $400,000.
Mesa Police Department estimates the street value of the meth to be about $400,000.(Courtesy of the Mesa Police Department)
