Christmas Angel
Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Scottsdale police warning drivers of new parking ticket scam

Scammers are now putting fake citations on parked cars in Old Town Scottsdale.
By Casey Torres
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 9:49 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Old Town Scottsdale is a scammer’s new playground. They’re targeting parked vehicles with fake citations.

“This year, there’s been so many scams. Like part of me is surprised and the other part of me is not surprised,” said China Carnella, a shopper. She could have easily been a victim. However, when asked if she would have questioned a ticket on her van, she said, “no.”

Scottsdale police wants people to question a parking ticket before paying up, just in case it’s a scam. Officer Aaron Bolin said a group of people stopped by police headquarters with questionable parking citations last week.

TRENDING: Chandler man caring for kids whose parents died walking on frozen lake

Those tickets turned out to be fake. “The red flags we’re warning people of will be a QR code where it only says you can take care of a citation by paying it. That’s not true. Another red flag, would be no violations listed whatsoever,” said Officer Bolin.

He said the QR code on the fake ticket takes people straight to a payment page where their information is stolen. An authentic citation will have the city’s seal on it. It will also include a specific citation number with the option to contest the ticket.

Carnella didn’t know about the scam but is now ready to spot a fake one if ever left on her vehicle. “If in the event that we do get a ticket on our windshield, we would definitely investigate it before paying it,” she said.

TRENDING: Polygamous leader pleads not guilty amid FBI investigation

If anyone receives a ticket that seems questionable, you can have it verified by calling the Scottsdale PD’s Records Unit at (480)312-1999. You’re asked to wait 24 hours after receiving a citation before calling due to citations taking a day to enter the system.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A man was found shot inside a car at a Phoenix Jack in the Box parking lot.
One person hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after shooting in Phoenix
Scottsdale police warn of parking ticket scam
An auditor’s report from April 2022 found the additional compensation brought Wilson’s total...
AG files lawsuit against Buckeye Elementary School District for overpaying superintendent
The websites for some major U.S. airports appear to be recovering after having gone offline....
As Southwest flight cancellations continue at Sky Harbor, Buttigieg vows to hold airline accountable