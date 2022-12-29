Phoenix-area title loan, MVD provider confirms data breach; what you need to know

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s Family On Your Side team has learned 1 Stop Title Loans and Motor Vehicle Services, was hit with a data breach earlier this month.

The company offers several types of loans and is also an authorized third-party provider of Arizona MVD services. In a statement, officials confirmed the cyber security incident, which temporarily limited access to certain systems on the company’s network. It’s unclear how many customers were impacted and what data was compromised. According to its website, 1 Stop has ten locations in Arizona.

“We are in the midst of investigating the full scope of the incident. At this time, we are not aware of ongoing impacts on customer accounts. Our investigation is continuing, however, and we will contact individuals as needed based on the results of that investigation,” 1 Stop Money Centers, LLC told On Your Side, adding all of its locations are now fully operational.

A spokesperson for the Arizona Department of Transportation said the MVD customer information system was not breached at 1 Stop.

“Data security for our customers is a top priority. Arizona MVD will continue to evaluate the situation and follow up with this third-party provider to ensure security measures remain in place and will be conducting a thorough review to make sure we’re doing all we can to keep customer data safe,” a spokesperson for ADOT wrote in a statement. “In general, with any data security concerns, customers should make sure their MVD accounts are up to date and that passwords are unique to their MVD account and are changed regularly.”

I was involved in a data breach, what should I do?

If your personal information was involved and you’ve been notified, there are steps you can take to limit access to your data and financial information. State law requests notice to be provided within 45 days.

According to the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, one of the most popular actions to take is placing a security freeze at each of the three credit bureaus (Equifax, Transunion, and Experian). You should also consider changing the passwords to your bank accounts and credit cards. For more tips, find information at identitytheft.gov

