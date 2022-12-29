Christmas Angel
Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

One person hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after shooting in Phoenix

A man was found shot inside a car at a Phoenix Jack in the Box parking lot.
A man was found shot inside a car at a Phoenix Jack in the Box parking lot.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 9:25 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a person is in in the hospital after a shooting in Phoenix on Wednesday night. Witnesses say they were at an apartment complex near 17th and Adams Street when a shooting broke out. A driver then took off from the scene and drove to the parking lot of a Jack in the Box near 7th Street and Buckeye Road. Officers arrived at the restaurant and found a man shot inside the car.

TRENDING: Chandler man caring for kids whose parents died walking on frozen lake

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. No suspects are in custody and no one else was hurt. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Scottsdale Police wants people to question a parking ticket before paying up, just in case it's...
Scottsdale police warning drivers of new parking ticket scam
Scottsdale police warn of parking ticket scam
An auditor’s report from April 2022 found the additional compensation brought Wilson’s total...
AG files lawsuit against Buckeye Elementary School District for overpaying superintendent
The websites for some major U.S. airports appear to be recovering after having gone offline....
As Southwest flight cancellations continue at Sky Harbor, Buttigieg vows to hold airline accountable