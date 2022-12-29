One person hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a person is in in the hospital after a shooting in Phoenix on Wednesday night. Witnesses say they were at an apartment complex near 17th and Adams Street when a shooting broke out. A driver then took off from the scene and drove to the parking lot of a Jack in the Box near 7th Street and Buckeye Road. Officers arrived at the restaurant and found a man shot inside the car.

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. No suspects are in custody and no one else was hurt. The investigation is ongoing.

