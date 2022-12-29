More rain and mountain snow

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — We are getting closer to a big weekend here in the Valley — the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday and New Year’s Day on Sunday. This morning was not bad at all, with a low of 48 degrees — that is 3 degrees above our average. This afternoon we could see a few light lingering showers in the forecast thru early tomorrow morning. Light amounts of rainfall here and about 1-2″ of additional snow up in Flagstaff and along the rim.

Calmer weather will roll into our state starting Friday afternoon and throughout the day on Saturday. Saturday is New Year’s Eve and also the Fiesta Bowl. If you are heading out tailgating, tailgate parties start at 9 a.m., which is when temperatures will be in the mid-50s. By the time the game starts at 2 p.m., temperatures will be in the lower- to mid-60s. If you are heading out for New Year’s Eve, we will see increasing clouds that evening, with a chance of rain moving in after midnight.

New Year’s Day has a good chance of rain and mountain snowfall. Here in the Valley, we could see around a half-inch to an inch of rain in many locations. Up in the mountains, we are expecting another round of snow. This system could equal or exceed the same about of snow that the storm on Tuesday produced. It will be a bit colder, so impacts along the rim will be more widespread. We issued a First Alert on Sunday to caution our viewers of hazardous driving conditions on Sunday.

