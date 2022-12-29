Christmas Angel
Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Man dies in single-vehicle rollover crash near I-10 west of Tonopah, deputies say

MCSO says a man suffered life-threatening injuries after his motorcycle crashed into a car.
MCSO says a man suffered life-threatening injuries after his motorcycle crashed into a car.(File image courtesy: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 8:48 AM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says a man is dead after a rollover crash west of Tonopah near Interstate 10 early Thursday morning.

According to Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez, the crash was reported near Harquehala Valley Road and I-10 around 6 a.m. Investigators believe the car was traveling on Harquehala Valley when it went over the I-10 and landed in the median. Crews arrived to the driver, identified only as a man, dead at the scene. Deputies say it’s not yet clear if speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.

Traffic on the I-10 remains open, however, Harquehala Valley Road will be shut down in the area throughout the morning.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

1 Stop Title Loans operates 10 locations around metro Phoenix.
Phoenix-area title loan, MVD provider confirms data breach; what you need to know
Scottsdale Police wants people to question a parking ticket before paying up, just in case it's...
Scottsdale police warning drivers of new parking ticket scam
A man was found shot inside a car at a Phoenix Jack in the Box parking lot.
One person hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after shooting in Phoenix
Scottsdale police warn of parking ticket scam