Man dies in single-vehicle rollover crash near I-10 west of Tonopah, deputies say

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says a man is dead after a rollover crash west of Tonopah near Interstate 10 early Thursday morning.

According to Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez, the crash was reported near Harquehala Valley Road and I-10 around 6 a.m. Investigators believe the car was traveling on Harquehala Valley when it went over the I-10 and landed in the median. Crews arrived to the driver, identified only as a man, dead at the scene. Deputies say it’s not yet clear if speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.

Traffic on the I-10 remains open, however, Harquehala Valley Road will be shut down in the area throughout the morning.

