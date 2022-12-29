Christmas Angel
Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

How to make your holiday bonus work for you

It may be tempting to use that money for a vacation or some new toys, but bust On Your Side shows you how to make the most with your money.
By Susan Campbell
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 2:04 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A lot of employees expect a holiday or year-end bonus, but a new survey shows some companies are cutting back on the extra cash.

This year, according to the Challenger Holiday Survey, 27% percent of employers aren’t awarding bonuses, up from 23% last year. For most companies that are doling out bonuses, the amount is remaining flat.

TRENDING: Phoenix-area title loan, MVD provider confirms data breach; what you need to know

If you are getting a holiday bonus, you want to maximize its potential, but how you make the extra money work for you depends on where you are in your finances, according to finance expert and author Candy Valentino.

“If you have bad debt, debt that you’re paying on, a car loan, a boat loan, credit card debt, anything that’s a depreciating asset like that, you’ve got to get rid of that because you can’t out-invest bad debt. It’s the greatest destroyer of your wealth,” Valentino said. “So if you’re getting a bonus, the very first thing you should be doing is paying down that bad debt so you can get yourself in a situation where you can take advantage of the economy that’s coming up and really invest.”

When you’re ready to invest, make sure you are maximizing retirement savings accounts and focusing on the long game.

TRENDING: Judge releases recount results of 3 statewide races; including contested Arizona AG race

“We’ve got to be having our money buy assets to make more money, so if you don’t have any bad debt then maybe take a look at getting a Roth IRA,” Valentino said. “Short term gains are always going to have short term risk, so if you’re not super savvy with your finances, you just going out and trying to pick a stock and hoping for the best probably isn’t the best financial strategy that you want to have.”

Keep in mind holiday and year-end bonuses are taxable income.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

1 Stop Title Loans operates 10 locations around metro Phoenix.
Phoenix-area title loan, MVD provider confirms data breach; what you need to know
Beltone West hearing instrument specialist Dustin McMinn says a decibel level around 70 is...
How to protect your kids’ ears from noisy holiday toys
Noisy Christmas toys and hearing loss in kids
A bus shelter on 28th Drive near Cactus Road has seen a rise in crime.
City of Phoenix taking down some bus shelters following spike in crime