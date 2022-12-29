Christmas Angel
Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Homeland Security warns of domestic extremist threats in connection with asylum ban’s end

Supreme Court ruling that effectively extends Title 42 puts migrants waiting at the border in a longer waiting game. (CNN, ANTHONY BLANCO, GLENDA MATOS, GOOGLE)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 10:35 AM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Department of Homeland Security recently warned about potential domestic extremist acts related to the lifting of Title 42.

That’s the policy that allows officials to turn away migrants at the border amid COVID concerns.

The DHS memo said extremists were discussing attacks that target migrants and infrastructure.

Those plots could include firearm attacks on migrants, land mines along migration routes, and luring migrants into trailers and poisoning them with gas.

The Biden administration was preparing to lift the asylum ban policy after a court ordered it.

But days after the warning memo was issued on Dec. 23, the Supreme Court ruled Title 42 will remain in place while lower courts work out legal challenges. That process could take months.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Abe Hamadeh, Republican candidate for state attorney general, talks to his supporters at the...
Judge releases recount results of 3 statewide races; including contested Arizona AG race
FILE - Pope Benedict XVI greets the crowd from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at...
Vatican: Benedict XVI lucid, stable but condition ‘serious’
Investigators found that the couple were in a crosswalk, but they were not walking in...
2 tourists killed in hit-and-run on Fremont Street in Las Vegas, police say
Bob Penny was a poet who spent three decades as an English professor, mostly teaching poetry...
Bob Penny, bit actor in numerous Hollywood films, dies at 87