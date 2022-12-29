Arrest made five months after 19-year-old woman killed in Phoenix home break-in

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Five months after a 19-year-old woman was shot to death during a Phoenix home break-in, police have found the alleged gunman. Officers said on Thursday afternoon 18-year-old Jvion Gadson-Scott was arrested in the murder of Destiny Hernandez, who was shot and killed at her boyfriend’s home near 79th Avenue and Broadway Road in July. Gadson-Scott was booked on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated assault, burglary and weapons violations.

On July 13, police say Hernandez was at the house when several people broke in and began shooting. Hernandez was shot multiple times and died at the scene. Another man was also hurt, but investigators didn’t specify who he was. Police haven’t released any information about other suspects.

