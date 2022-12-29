Another round of wet weather ahead for Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Wednesday brought a nice shot of rain to Arizona.

Rain amounts have been variable across the Valley, but according to the rainfall totals, the average around the Valley gauges has been half of an inch with 100% coverage. Great news as we end the year.

Plan a cool morning in Phoenix with temps in the 40s for your Thursday. We have spotty rain in the forecast for the Phoenix Metro. We have around a 30-40% chance for rain today with highs around 61 degrees.

While the days ahead may be cloudy, mild temperatures on Friday and Saturday will close out the year. Expect a colder and windy storm system to sweep into the state late Saturday night and into Sunday on New Years Day.

Right now it looks like most of the rain will be on Sunday, but there is a chance we could see some rain in the overnight hours from 2022 into 2023.

Don’t expect as much rain from this system, but some instability may trigger a thunderstorm or two. Brief, heavy rain and hail are an outside possibility.

With the instability aloft, a much lower snow level may occur as well for the mountain ranges that ring the Valley--something to keep an eye on.

We have a First Alert Weather Day for rainy, wet conditions on the first day of 2023, but it’ll mean good luck for Arizona for the New Year!

