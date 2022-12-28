Christmas Angel
Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Warrant out for man after 4-year-old’s parents killed

Russell Martin Albers is being sought in connection with the fatal shootings of a 4-year-old's...
Russell Martin Albers is being sought in connection with the fatal shootings of a 4-year-old's parents, the sheriff’s office said. He was previously booked into the Humboldt County jail Oct. 30 on suspicion of battery against a spouse or co-habitant.(Source: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 9:51 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUREKA, Calif. (AP) - A 41-year-old man remained at-large Tuesday after he allegedly killed two people and wounded two more in a Northern California home, authorities said.

Humboldt County sheriff’s deputies rescued a 4-year-old, who was uninjured, from the home in Eureka shortly after midnight Tuesday. The child’s screams were heard in the background of the 911 call that summoned deputies to the residence, the department said in a news release. The two dead adults were the child’s parents, sheriff’s spokesperson Stephen Brown said in an email.

Russell Martin Albers is being sought in connection with the shooting, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Investigators have not yet determined Albers’ relationship to Tuesday’s victims. Witnesses identified him as the gunman, Brown said.

The deceased victims’ names have not been released. The two surviving victims were in stable condition several hours after the shooting, Brown said.

Albers was previously booked into the Humboldt County jail Oct. 30 on suspicion of battery against a spouse or co-habitant, Brown said. The status of that case and details of the arrest were not immediately available, and it is not clear whether the victim in that case was connected to Tuesday’s violence.

A man and a woman — the child’s parents — died of serious gunshot wounds at the home, but another woman was taken to the hospital for emergency surgery, the sheriff’s office said. Albers allegedly dropped off a third woman at the hospital, where she had surgery for a gunshot wound.

Albers then fled the hospital, authorities said. A warrant is out for his arrest on suspicion of murder.

The coastal city of Eureka is more than 250 miles (402.34 kilometers) north of San Francisco.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Casey Stechnij is now fighting to save the dairy farm next door that he said was sold to a...
Mesa farmers ask for help after city council moves forward with 3-year development plan
Mesa farmers asking for help halting housing development plan to save farm
MCSO has released the mugshot for Jonathan Baldizon
Man who allegedly killed mother in Peoria hit-and-run arrested
Man arrested in connection to hit-and-run that killed mother in Peoria
Man arrested in connection to hit-and-run that killed mother in Peoria