Travelers from China must show negative COVID-19 test 2 days before flight to US; Sky Harbor testing available

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Centers for Disease Control has announced that all passengers coming to the U.S. on flights leaving China and other locations are required to test negative for COVID-19 in advance of their trip, effective Jan. 5.

Health experts say they’re concerned more COVID-19 variants will develop and spread outward from China. All passengers two years old and up have to be tested for COVID-19 no more than two days before they leave China, Hong Kong, or Macau--regardless of vaccination status and nationality. Officials say any passengers who’s tested positive more than 10 days before the flight can show documentation of recovery from COVID-19 instead of a negative test. Airlines have to confirm the negative test result for all passengers before getting onto the plane or denying a passenger’s boarding.

At Phoenix Sky Harbor, COVID-19 testing with a rapid PCR test is available 7 days a week from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. on the third floor of Terminal 4. Plan for 20 minutes of intake, one hour for the test and results. Walk-ins are welcome. Masking is not required but is still recommended in the airport, and some flights still require masks on flights. Check with your airline to be sure.

There are around 1,484,296 COVID-19 cases of COVID-19 in Maricopa County and around 1,648 individuals have died from the virus in the last six months, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

