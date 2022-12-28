Showers tapering off, snow continues in eastern AZ

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - What a fantastic winter storm for Arizona!

Much needed rain and mountain snow has been falling since the early mornings hours. Rain amounts have been variable across the Valley, but according the Phoenix Rainfall Index, the average around the Valley gauges has been a half of an inch with 100% coverage. That means all the gauges within a 40 mile radius of downtown Phoenix received measurable rain.

Everyone received some rain! (AZFamily)

Look for the light showers and misting to taper off later tonight, with overnight lows in the mid 50s. In the high country, snow will continue to fall in eastern Arizona with a Winter Weather Advisory still in effect until 5 a.m. Thursday morning.

Snow and winter driving conditions in parts of Eastern AZ until Thursday morning. (AZFamily)

The Flagstaff area received anywhere from 6inches to even 12 inches of snow south of the city in Kachina Village! Snowbowl got 13 inches of new powder, while McNary got around 6 inches in the east. Expect icy roads and winter driving conditions to continue for the high country areas.

Awesome totals in the High Country! (AZFamily)

Lots of clouds and moisture in the air will lead to possible reduced visibility on the morning hours on Thursday, with a slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs under mostly cloudy skies will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. While the days ahead may be cloudy, mild temperatures on Friday and Saturday will close out the year. Expect a colder and windy storm system to sweep into the state late Saturday night and into Sunday on New Years Day.

Timing for outdoor celebrations will be tricky at this point, but it may be a wet New Year’s Eve, especially in the high country. Don’t expect as much rain from this system, but some instability may trigger a thunderstorm or two. Brief, heavy rain and hail are an outside possibility. With the instability aloft, a much lower snow level may occur as well for the mountain ranges that ring the Valley--something to keep an eye on. We may be issuing a First Alert Weather Day for rainy, wet conditions on the first day of 2023, but it’ll mean good luck for Arizona for the New Year!

