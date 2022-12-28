Sauvage Bottle Shop in downtown Phoenix wants to ‘demystify’ wine to the masses

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -‘Sauvage’ means ‘wild’ or ‘natural’ in French. Owner, Chris Lingua, says there are more than 200 additives that can be added to wine besides the grapes-- so he likes to focus on AS CLOSE TO JUST THE GRAPES as possible-- or the most natural. Lingua started this shop to demystify wine while also specializing in “low-intervention,” non-commercial (mass-produced) wines. He loves it because there are always new wines to discover from different corners of the world. If you like to explore and taste the purest expression of land and grape, this is the style for you. At Sauvage, you’ll find 200+ rotating wine selections available in shop and online. Most selections range from $20 - $60, as well as a curated selection of artisanal Mezcals, Amari, organic Port & digestifs.

This is the last week for Sauvage at The Churchill with the final day on New Year’s Eve from 12 pm-4 pm.

Sauvage will be closing the original location and opening an expanded wine shop and bar in the Helen Anderson house on the corner of 3rd Ave. & McDowell the first week of February. They will have the ability to do weekly tastings, share wine by the glass and bottle as well as sell wine to-go. It features guest chef food pop-ups weekly as well as vinyl DJs plugging into their house vintage analog sound system with an emphasis on old Soul and R&B on the weekends.

Sauvage Bottle Shop

ADDRESS: 901 N. 1st St. Phoenix, AZ. 85004 (Inside The Churchill)

WEBSITE: Sauvagephx.com

