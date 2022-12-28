Remains found for teen boy kidnapped during home invasion in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities announced Wednesday morning that they have found the remains of the teen boy who was kidnapped during a home invasion in west Phoenix.

Police say two armed men broke into a home near 88th Avenue and Indian School Road around 3:15 a.m. on Dec. 19. The two men went inside and shot a man who was sleeping and then kidnapped 17-year-old Jesse Sainz-Camacho. On Monday, detectives found the remains in a rural part of Maricopa County.

Authorities are still actively looking for two suspects involved in the murder. Police have not released any other information, including a possible motive for the kidnapping. Detectives also haven’t released what led investigators to a rural portion of the county or what specific area he was found in. Anyone with information in the case is being asked to reach out to Silent Witness.

