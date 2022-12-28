Christmas Angel
Remains found for teen boy kidnapped during home invasion in west Phoenix

Jesse Sainz-Camacho, 17, was taken by two armed men during a home invasion early Monday morning...
Jesse Sainz-Camacho, 17, was taken by two armed men during a home invasion early Monday morning in west Phoenix.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 11:57 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities announced Wednesday morning that they have found the remains of the teen boy who was kidnapped during a home invasion in west Phoenix.

Police say two armed men broke into a home near 88th Avenue and Indian School Road around 3:15 a.m. on Dec. 19. The two men went inside and shot a man who was sleeping and then kidnapped 17-year-old Jesse Sainz-Camacho. On Monday, detectives found the remains in a rural part of Maricopa County.

Authorities are still actively looking for two suspects involved in the murder. Police have not released any other information, including a possible motive for the kidnapping. Detectives also haven’t released what led investigators to a rural portion of the county or what specific area he was found in. Anyone with information in the case is being asked to reach out to Silent Witness.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

