Phoenix man accused of torching ex-wife’s sports car in school parking lot

Jose Beltran is facing arson-related charges.
Jose Beltran is facing arson-related charges.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 1:39 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is facing arson charges after allegedly setting fire to his ex-wife’s Chevy Camaro in a school parking lot just days before Christmas.

Court documents state that 47-year-old Jose Beltran was seen on surveillance video parking across the street from a Valley school on Dec. 20. He carried a crate and a bucket onto the school parking lot and went to his ex-wife’s car. Authorities say Beltran then broke the passenger window and placed the crate and bucket inside the car. At that point, he apparently lit the Camaro on fire, started running across the street, getting into his truck and taking off, documents say.

Beltran was later arrested at his workplace near 51st Street and Thomas Road on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

