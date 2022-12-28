One rescued, another missing after kayaks capsize on Lake Havasu

LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — One man is missing and another was rescued on Tuesday after their kayaks capsized on Lake Havasu.

Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies went to the Site Six Launch Ramp area after someone reported a person in the water yelling for help. Deputies found a man treading water and pulled him into their boat. He told deputies that he and a male family member were kayaking on the lake when their boats flipped over. He said he’d tried to swim to the shoreline but couldn’t find it in the dark. Officials say wind, rain and hazardous water conditions are a factor.

The man told deputies that he was in the water for almost a half hour before being rescued and that he’d not heard or seen his family member since the capsizing. Deputies searched the area on their boats and on shore but couldn’t find the missing man. Officials say neither of the men were wearing a life jacket during the incident.

The sheriff’s office Dive and Rescue Team are still looking on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.