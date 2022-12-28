Mesa farmers ask for help after city council moves forward with 3-year development plan

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - For nearly 50 years, Superstition Farm has been a local food supply for the Mesa community, a safe haven for rescued farm animals, and a place for agricultural education. “Our family homesteaded out here, we built the roads and brought in utilities back in the 70s,” said Casey Stechnij, a third-generation farmer and owner of Superstition Farm.

Casey is now fighting to save the dairy farm next door that he said was sold to a neighbor when his father was dying of cancer. He told Arizona’s Family the neighbor promised to operate the farm and not sell it, but that didn’t happen. Soon, the 17 acres of land will be turned into hundreds of homes. “With every acre developed we’re losing our history that can never be replaced,” Casey said.

In 2019, Mesa City Council approved a development plan called Hawes Crossing, allowing Lennar, a development company, to turn the land into housing, but councilmember Kevin Thompson voted against it. He is concerned the homes would be put in the flight path of Gateway Airport and would eliminate job opportunities. “We really wanted to see more of the manufacturing, more of the jobs more so than residential,” he said.

Arizona’s Family reached out to Lennar and talked to them over the phone, but they said they didn’t have a statement Tuesday night. Casey wrote an open letter to Lennar on social media proposing a compromise that they build around the farm instead of on top of it. “There’s enough land here that we could be building a community garden for Lennar community next door and we could be hosting farmer’s markets,” Casey emphasized.

Thompson said it could be a win-win situation for Lennar and the farm. “You can have both farm and residential thriving together and I think it’s a great idea,” he said.

In the meantime, Casey’s family and the farm have received an outpour of support from community members like Larry Johnson, who said the farm is a staple to the community. “For the kids to come out and learn to see how farm works and get real products that are real made from the farm,” he said.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.