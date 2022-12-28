Christmas Angel
Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Man dies four days after shooting in west Phoenix; no suspect arrested

Anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or...
Anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.(MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 3:24 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man has died from his injuries after being shot on Christmas Eve in Phoenix.

34-year-old Eric Charles Saunders was allegedly shot by an unknown suspect just after 11 p.m. on Christmas Eve near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road. Officers responded to reports of a shooting and found him injured behind a nearby business.

TRENDING: Remains found for teen boy kidnapped during home invasion in west Phoenix

Saunders was taken to the hospital in critical condition but died four days after the shooting. No one has been arrested for the crime, and the investigation is underway. Anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

An auditor’s report from April 2022 found the additional compensation brought Wilson’s total...
AG files lawsuit against Buckeye Elementary School District for overpaying superintendent
Beltone West hearing instrument specialist Dustin McMinn says a decibel level around 70 is...
How to protect your kids’ ears from noisy holiday toys
The websites for some major U.S. airports appear to be recovering after having gone offline....
As Southwest flight cancellations continue at Sky Harbor, Buttigieg vows to hold airline accountable
The average price of gas in the U.S. is expected to drop by $0.50 in 2023.
GasBuddy report predicts 50-cent gas price drop in 2023