Man dies four days after shooting in west Phoenix; no suspect arrested

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man has died from his injuries after being shot on Christmas Eve in Phoenix.

34-year-old Eric Charles Saunders was allegedly shot by an unknown suspect just after 11 p.m. on Christmas Eve near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road. Officers responded to reports of a shooting and found him injured behind a nearby business.

Saunders was taken to the hospital in critical condition but died four days after the shooting. No one has been arrested for the crime, and the investigation is underway. Anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.

