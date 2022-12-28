Man dead after truck crashes into concrete barrier in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after a crash in central Glendale near 59th Avenue and Frier Drive, just south of Northern Avenue.

Glendale police said they responded to reports of a crash around 3 p.m. When officers arrived, they found two cars that had crashed while heading south on 59th Avenue. Police say a truck and another vehicle sideswiped each other, causing the truck to crash into a concrete barrier. The truck driver had to be pulled out and taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died. He hasn’t been identified.

The driver of the other vehicle stayed on the scene and had no injuries. Investigators are unsure if impairment was a factor yet. Officers say 59th Avenue between Hayward and Orangewood is closed for the investigation. Drivers are asked to find other routes.

