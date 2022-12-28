Christmas Angel
Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Man dead after shooting at Phoenix apartment complex

The shooting happened near 19th and Northern avenues.
The shooting happened near 19th and Northern avenues.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 8:19 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man is dead after a shooting at a Phoenix apartment complex on Tuesday evening. Officers were called out to Montelano Apartments near 19th and Northern avenues and found a man shot. He died at the scene.

TRENDING: Tempe newlyweds detail their experience on turbulent Hawaiian Airlines flight

The victim hasn’t been identified. Investigators are still working to find out what led up to the shooting. No information about possible suspects have been released.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

MCSO has released the mugshot for Jonathan Baldizon
Man who allegedly killed woman in hit-and-run on Loop 101 off-ramp arrested
Discount Tire is building new headquarters on 35 acres of Phoenix land.
Discount Tire to build new corporate headquarters in Phoenix
48-year-old Michael Kaser was taken into custody after officers made contact him on the scene.
‘I should have killed him a long time ago:’ Man admits to murdering stepfather in Gilbert on Christmas, docs say
A couple from Tempe talks about their scary experience on the turbulent Hawaii Airlines flight...
Tempe newlyweds detail their experience on turbulent Hawaiian Airlines flight