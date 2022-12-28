Man dead after shooting at Phoenix apartment complex

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man is dead after a shooting at a Phoenix apartment complex on Tuesday evening. Officers were called out to Montelano Apartments near 19th and Northern avenues and found a man shot. He died at the scene.

The victim hasn’t been identified. Investigators are still working to find out what led up to the shooting. No information about possible suspects have been released.

