Man arrested in connection to Glendale apartment complex fire

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man has been arrested in connection to a fire that damaged several apartments and left nine people homeless in Glendale on Christmas Day.

Emergency crews were called to an apartment fire near 57th Avenue and Camelback Road. Police arrived and found 25-year-old Raheem Fatif McFadden yelling at officers and trying to confront them. Court documents say McFadden said he was inside the complex because his daughter and girlfriend lived there. However, he then gave officers the wrong name and was released. McFadden was found shortly afterward, and police discovered he had an warrant for probation violation. Court paperwork says officers searched McFadden’s backpack and found he had a stolen gun inside and 13 rounds of ammo and wasn’t allowed to have them because he’s a prohibited possessor. He was taken into custody.

Police later got surveillance video from the apartment fire. Investigators said the video showed McFadden running up and down stairs to an apartment. He then runs down the steps again and doesn’t return. Several minutes later, a fire begins. Detectives say McFadden ran into another apartment, asked to use the person’s phone, and called his mother.

Officers interviewed McFadden, who continued to be aggressive toward police. He reportedly said he went to the apartment to get his wallet. However, when officers tried to ask him if he had gone inside, he got angry and asked for a lawyer.

McFadden had several previous felony charges, including weapons and domestic violence charges. He was booked on two counts of felony endangerment, possession of a firearm by a prohibited possessor, possession of stolen property, arson and obstructing government operations and probation violation.

