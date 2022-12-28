Christmas Angel
Lost dog returns home just in time for holidays

Luckily, Max was microchipped and his owners were quickly found.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 9:19 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Meet Max. He’s an 8-year-old German Shepherd who was lost for a few days before someone found him walking down their street.

While he was gone, his owners filed a lost report with Maricopa County Animal Care and Control. And luckily, Max was microchipped. Once they learned where Max lived, an officer returned him to his family just in time for the holidays!

Maricopa County Animal Care and Control urges pet owners to get their furry friends microchipped. Here’s more info.

