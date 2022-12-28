Christmas Angel
Just three days until Vrbo Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31!

By Dani Birzer
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 11:21 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Only three more days until the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31, bringing two top-ranked teams in college football together.

Michigan and TCU players spoke with the media today to talk about their preparations for the big day. Michigan is the favorite in this game over a touchdown favorite, ranking 3 in the final Associated Press and Coaches Polls. “It was an emotional game...I think continuing to fight, continuing to get up and through difficult times--that’s what our team took from that,” Max Duggan, quarterback for TCU, said.

Wolverine linebacker Junior Colson said, “This is a business trip. We came out here to win, and then after that, we can have some fun.” Colson added that the team is focused after making semi-finals last year. “We’re very happy to have won the Big 10, so that gives us a little bit of edge,” he said.

