How to protect your kids’ ears from noisy holiday toys

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — When the kids are playing with their new holiday toys, you might want to consider if the toys are safe for their ears. Hearing loss affects people of all ages and younger kids might be vulnerable when playing with loud toys.

One out of eight kids have permanent and irreversible hearing loss, says Dustin McMinn, Beltone West hearing instrument specialist. One tool to use is decibel meter software, which measures how loud something is. These apps can be downloaded onto your smartphone. McMinn says anything around 70 decibels is safe.

“Our headphones, they can go up to 115 decibels,” he says. “All you need is about 15 minutes of noise exposure to cause permanent hearing loss.”

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.