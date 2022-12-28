Christmas Angel
First Alert Weather Day: Winter storm brings widespread rain to Phoenix, snow in northern Arizona

Bundle up as a massive temperature drop hits Arizona early Wednesday.
By April Warnecke
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 6:32 AM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -It’s a First Alert weather day across Arizona as a winter storm moves in from the west. In the Valley, rain is underway and is expected to last through the early to mid-afternoon. A few scattered showers are also possible this evening. Temperatures are likely to stay in the 50s in the Valley all day. Up to ¾ of an inch of rain is possible.

In the high country, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until tomorrow morning. Look for snow and blowing snow, with wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour. While snow is possible mid-afternoon throughout the day, for Flagstaff, the heaviest bands of snowfall are expected to be during the morning hours. As of 5 a.m. the city had already picked up more than 6 inches of fresh powder. A few more inches are possible today with snow levels near 6,500 feet.

Tomorrow, look for a slight chance of more rain in the Valley with scattered showers possible throughout the day. In the high country, a couple more inches of snow are possible.

Friday and Saturday bring a brief break in the storm action before our next powerful winter system arrives Sunday. That will be another First Alert weather day across Arizona, with a 90% chance of Valley rain, especially Sunday morning. Snow levels could be lower and snow amounts could be higher for this storm in the mountains. We’ll keep you updated as we get closer.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

